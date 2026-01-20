Sudan's National Theatre Reopens in Khartoum After Rehabilitation

Khartoum — The National Theatre reopened after rehabilitation in a ceremony attended by Member of the Sovereignty Council (MSC) Lieutenant General Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris, and Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir.

Minister Al-Eisir described the inauguration of the first phase of the National Theatre's rehabilitation as a declaration of the return of Khartoum's cultural spirit, emphasizing its role in countering all attempts to fragment the country.

Addressing the reopening ceremony in Omdurman on Monday evening, attended by Ahmed Osman Hamza, a number of dramatists, the Artists' Union, civil society organizations, and members of the public, Al-Eisir said the theatre is a key element in preserving the nation's memory. He described the rehabilitation project as one of the central initiatives implemented by the state government in cooperation with the federal ministry through a partnership and volunteer efforts, under the auspices of the State Police, the Intelligence Service, and the Theatre Revival Group.

Speaking on behalf of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and the Government of Hope, Al-Eisir pledged to complete the second phase of the theatre's rehabilitation, restoring it to its original role in reinforcing social cohesion and highlighting Sudanese culture, noting that the ministry's slogan "We Came to You" reflects these objectives.

Al-Eisir praised MSC Member Lieutenant General Engineer Ibrahim Jabir for his efforts in revitalizing Khartoum and also commended cultural workers, particularly Undersecretary Dr. Graham Abdel-Qadir and Khartoum State Minister of Culture and Information Al-Tayib Saad Eldin.

For his part, Ahmed Osman Hamza praised the role of culture and theatre in the struggle for dignity, noting that creators across all fields have a significant role to play in building peace and strengthening social cohesion. He expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the rehabilitation of the National Theatre, particularly MSC Member Lieutenant General Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris, and Minister Khalid Al-Eisir.

Dr. Tarik Hassan Al-Bahar, representing the Theatre Revival Group, described the reopening of the National Theatre as a reflection of Sudanese national identity and cultural heritage in the arts and theatre. He noted that the second phase requires state support to complete the remaining works and announced plans to rehabilitate the Folk Arts Theatre, organize the Khartoum State Theatre Conference to express post-war Sudan, and hold the Dignity Theatre Festival.