Sudan: Al-Eisir Announces Launch of New Phase for Ministry's Work in Khartoum

20 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, 19 January 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism, Khalid Ali Al-Eisir, announced the launch of a new phase of the ministry's work in the capital, Khartoum, characterized by a spirit of dedication and strong determination to assume national responsibilities.

During his meeting with ministry staff at his office in Khartoum, the minister highlighted that the ministry had achieved significant accomplishments during its tenure in Port Sudan, despite limited resources and complex circumstances. He emphasized that these successes were the result of firm will and steadfast commitment to duty, noting that achievements across various media institutions exceeded the available financial capacities according to digital indicators.

Al-Eisir stressed that media misinformation campaigns would not hinder the ministry's progress, affirming the commitment to fully implement the current year's plan with seriousness in the fields of culture, information, and tourism.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.