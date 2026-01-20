Sudan: Al-Eisir Announces Launch of New Phase for Ministry's Work in Khartoum

Khartoum, 19 January 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism, Khalid Ali Al-Eisir, announced the launch of a new phase of the ministry's work in the capital, Khartoum, characterized by a spirit of dedication and strong determination to assume national responsibilities.

During his meeting with ministry staff at his office in Khartoum, the minister highlighted that the ministry had achieved significant accomplishments during its tenure in Port Sudan, despite limited resources and complex circumstances. He emphasized that these successes were the result of firm will and steadfast commitment to duty, noting that achievements across various media institutions exceeded the available financial capacities according to digital indicators.

Al-Eisir stressed that media misinformation campaigns would not hinder the ministry's progress, affirming the commitment to fully implement the current year's plan with seriousness in the fields of culture, information, and tourism.