Sudan: Minnawi - Crimes Committed in Darfur By Militias Were Not Isolated Incidents

Port Sudan, 20-1-2026 (SUNA) - Governor of Darfur Region, Minni Arko Minnawi, stated on his Facebook page that the findings of the International Criminal Court confirm what we have long maintained: the crimes committed in Darfur were not isolated events, but rather planned war crimes and crimes against humanity. These included mass killings and attempts to conceal the truth through mass graves.

He added that the acknowledgment of these facts by an international judicial body represents an important step toward justice, affirming that impunity will not persist and that the time has come to hold perpetrators accountable, arrest the remaining militia leaders and members, and provide redress to the victims and their families.

"Based on these established crimes, I affirm that designating the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as a terrorist militia has become a legal and moral necessity, to protect civilians, uphold the dignity of our people, and pave the way for justice while preventing a recurrence of these atrocities," he stated.