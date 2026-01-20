Sudan: Minister of Infrastructure - Rehabilitating Civil Service Is Key to Sudan's Reconstruction

Khartoum, Jan. 19, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Seif Al-Nasr Al-Tijani Haroun, underscored the crucial role of rehabilitating and developing the civil service in leading Sudan's reconstruction and comprehensive renaissance. He highlighted that strengthening institutional capacities is a central pillar of reform and rebuilding.

The remarks were made during the closing ceremony of the Effective Administrative Leadership in Emergency Conditions course, hosted by Al-Nilein University and organized by the African Centre for Governance, Peace and Transformation Studies in cooperation with the National Authority for Roads and Bridges. The event brought together leaders and representatives from state institutions.

Minister Haroun commended the African Centre for its initiatives during the war period, describing its work as an effective contribution to promoting national unity and supporting state-building efforts.

He outlined his ministry's ongoing implementation of strategic programmes to develop Sudan's road, bridge, and railway networks through a partnership model. He emphasized that the country possesses the resources and potential to advance the infrastructure sector.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Minister noted that several Arab and foreign countries have expressed interest in participating in reconstruction efforts, particularly in infrastructure, urban development, and transport.

Highlighting future urban development plans, Minister Haroun revealed the government's intention to establish a new administrative capital within Khartoum State in line with modern standards, alongside reconstruction plans for central Khartoum. These initiatives include advanced urban projects aimed at creating transformative urban spaces that benefit multiple states across Sudan.