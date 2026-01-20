Sudan: Ahmed Qasim Hospital Reopens, Marking Key Step in Khartoum's Recovery

Khartoum, Jan. 19, 2026 (SUNA) - Khartoum on Sunday witnessed the official reopening of Ahmed Qasim Hospital during a formal ceremony attended by Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, who also chairs the Higher Committee for Preparing a Suitable Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State.

The event was also attended by Federal Minister of Health Professor Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, Wali of Khartoum State Ahmed Othman Hamza, Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir, and Deputy Head of the Judiciary, Munir Mohamed. The delegation was received by Hospital Director Dr. Huda Hamid.

Addressing the ceremony, TSC Member Ibrahim Jabir described Ahmed Qasim Hospital as a national success story and a source of pride, commending the dedication of the medical staff, widely known as the "white army." He announced his commitment to constructing two additional floors for the hospital's paediatrics division and urged Sudanese medical specialists abroad to return and contribute to national reconstruction.

For his part, Federal Minister of Health Professor Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim underscored the hospital's importance as a major referral center, announcing the imminent arrival of an MRI machine and an oxygen production station. He also revealed preparations to launch kidney transplant and cardiac catheterization services, affirming that the Ministry would provide six months of support to medical staff as part of the "Return to Khartoum" initiative.

Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir said the reopening carried special significance as his first official engagement following the government's return to Khartoum, stressing that the move sends a strong message to the international community about the resilience and determination of the Sudanese people.

Meanwhile, Wali of Khartoum State Ahmed Othman Hamza described the occasion as a day of gratitude, paying tribute to the martyrs and saluting the Armed Forces and supporting forces. He confirmed that substantial backing from TSC Member Ibrahim Jabir had been instrumental in restoring the hospital.

Hospital Director Dr. Huda Hamid said the facility had entered the first phase of rehabilitation after suffering violations and pillaging by the Rapid Support Forces militia, affirming that the hospital would return stronger than before. She noted that services had already resumed for internal medicine and kidney transplant patients and praised the efforts of the Khartoum State Reconstruction Committee.