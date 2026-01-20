Sudan: Minister of Infrastructure Inspects Rehabilitation of Khartoum Airport

Khartoum, Jan. 19, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Seif Al-Nasr Al-Tijani Haroun, on Monday inspected the ongoing maintenance and rehabilitation work at Khartoum International Airport. He evaluated the preparedness of various divisions as part of the plan to restore the airport's operations and resume flights.

The Minister commended the efforts of the workers and reaffirmed the government's commitment to further develop the airport to meet the requirements of the upcoming phase, supporting the return of normal life to the capital.

His tour included a visit to the Sudan Airways headquarters, an inspection of the alternative road linking Obeid Khatim and Airport Street (Al-Gireif Loop), and visits to several government facilities.

Minister Haroun also met with Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Head of the Committee for Preparing the Environment for Citizens' Return to Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, to discuss ways to accelerate the reactivation of vital facilities and services in the state.