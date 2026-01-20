Somalia: Telcom Giant Hormuud Accuses Kenyan Forces of Destroying Telecom Infrastructure in Southern Somalia

Somalia's largest telecommunications company, Hormuud Telecom, has accused Kenyan government forces of deliberately destroying its telecommunications equipment and facilities in the Dhuyac-garoon area of the Lower Juba region, an incident the company says has severely disrupted civilian communications and mobile money services.

In a statement released on Monday evening, Hormuud said the destruction targeted its infrastructure serving communities in Dhuyac-garoon, marking a repeat of similar damage first reported in January 2019. The company said the latest incident has left between 20,000 and 30,000 residents without access to essential telecommunications and financial services.

"The deliberate destruction of our facilities has disrupted communications and mobile money services, significantly worsening living conditions in an area already suffering from prolonged drought," the statement said.

Hormuud noted that the loss of services has affected business activity, access to financial services, and daily livelihoods, particularly in a region where mobile money systems are critical for trade, humanitarian assistance, and household survival.

The company warned that the damage has had far-reaching humanitarian consequences, undermining access to basic services such as food purchases, remittances, and emergency communication in an already fragile environment.

Hormuud Telecom reiterated its commitment to providing essential services to Somali communities and called for the protection of civilian infrastructure, stressing that telecommunications facilities serve the public and should not be targeted under any circumstances.

The firm urged relevant authorities to ensure accountability and prevent further destruction, warning that continued attacks on civilian infrastructure risk deepening hardship for vulnerable populations.

There was no immediate response from Kenyan authorities regarding the allegations.

Lower Juba, located along Somalia's southern border, has long been affected by insecurity, cross-border military operations, and climate-related challenges, with telecommunications playing a vital role in maintaining economic and social resilience.