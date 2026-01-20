Somalia: EUTM-Somalia Trains Somali National Forces in Strategic Communication Skills

20 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The European Union Training Mission in Somalia (EUTM-Somalia) has conducted a series of seminars and trainings aimed at strengthening strategic communication skills among the Somali National Army (SNA) and other security institutions.

Two seminars were held specifically for Public Information Officers (PIOs), attended by 22 SNA trainers and key participants from the Australian Mission to Somalia (AUSSOM PIOs). The sessions focused on communication techniques, inter-agency collaboration, local ownership, and cooperation between security institutions.

In addition, EUTM-Somalia organized 11 online computer-based seminars this year, providing training to 94 SNA personnel and civilian staff, enhancing digital skills and operational efficiency.

Officials said the training achievements reflect strong cooperation and a commitment to local ownership, supporting Somali institutions in modernizing communication systems and building future capacity.

