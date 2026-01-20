Somalia: Somali Danab Forces Step Up Operations Against Al-Shabaab Around Kismayo

Jubaland, Somalia — Somali elite Danab forces have intensified operations against Al-Shabaab in multiple areas surrounding Kismayo, the interim capital of the Jubbaland regional administration.

The operations, aimed at weakening the militant group's presence, include road mine detection on key routes and targeted visits to villages suspected of harbouring Al-Shabaab fighters. These missions are intended to disrupt militant activities, prevent attacks, and gather intelligence on insurgent networks.

A small contingent of Jubbaland Darawiish forces is accompanying Danab troops, providing additional security and assisting in the execution of the operations. Officials said this collaboration helps ensure both the safety of the forces and the success of the missions.

Military sources reported that the latest operations across the Jubba regions have yielded significant results, with several suspected Al-Shabaab positions dismantled. The officials emphasized that these operations are part of broader efforts to erode the militant group's strength and enhance security and stability in Jubbaland.

The authorities also stressed that continued vigilance and coordinated operations with regional forces are crucial to sustaining security gains and preventing the return of Al-Shabaab fighters to liberated areas.