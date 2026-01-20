Southern Africa Floods Expose Emergency Clean Water Crisis

press release

Heavy rains over the last month have caused widespread flooding across Southern Africa, especially in Mozambique where more than half a million people have now been affected and the government has issued a red alert.

With more rain forecast there this week, authorities are bracing themselves for the spread of water-borne diseases such as cholera which has already taken hold in the Tete and Nampula areas of the country.

Floodwaters have destroyed homes and livelihoods, contaminated drinking water sources, collapsed latrines and destroyed hygiene infrastructure. Displaced families are crowded into temporary accommodation centres where the lack of clean water, decent toilets and handwashing facilities can rapidly turn into a health crisis.

Roads linking communities to markets, clinics and water sources have been washed away, isolating vulnerable populations and constraining humanitarian response efforts.

WaterAid has been forced to suspend most of its field work in Mozambique due to lack of access.

WaterAid Mozambique's country director Gaspar Sitefane said:

“These floods highlight the vital role water plays in protecting people from climate disasters.

“Immediate investment is needed to provide safe water supplies, emergency sanitation and hygiene. Without urgent intervention, these flooded areas and accommodation centres risk becoming epicentres of preventable disease.

“The crisis highlights the long-term impact of climate change on those who are least able to adapt. We have to invest in climate-resilient infrastructure to protect water sources and sanitation which will save lives during more frequent emergencies and protect development gains.”