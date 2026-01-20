Uganda: President Museveni Claims Responsibility for the Arrest of the Priest Reported Missing in Early December

Kampala — "We will only release Father Deusdedit Ssekabira if he confesses the truth," said Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on January 18 in his speech celebrating his victory in the January 15 presidential elections (see Fides, 16/1/2026). According to Museveni, the priest, who was arrested by the army illegally on December 3 (see Fides, 17/12/2025), is said to have connections to opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine.

According to the Ugandan President, during a meeting with Msgr. Severus Jjumba, Bishop of Masaka (the diocese where Father Ssekabira is incardinated), he urged the Head of State to release the priest. "When I met Bishop Jjumba here some days ago, we had arrested a priest (Rev Fr. Deusdedit Ssekabira) in Masaka because he was involved with Kyagulanyi," Museveni explained. "They wanted me to release him. I said no! We can release him if they tell the truth, and they stop because our interest is not to punish, but our interest is that they must stop doing this and never do it again."

Initially, Father Ssekabira was reported missing before the army confirmed his detention on subversion charges. More than two weeks after his disappearance, the priest was brought before a court in Masaka and charged with money laundering on December 23. Meanwhile, the Ugandan Election Commission declared Museveni the winner of the January 15 elections with 71.65% of the vote, extending his term to almost 40 years, despite allegations of irregularities, errors in the biometric identification systems, and an internet blackout. His new term of office begins in May 2026.