Africa: AFCON 2025 Awards - Full List of Winners

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON came to a thrilling conclusion, with Senegal crowned champions and the standout performers recognized in the individual awards.

The tournament had everything -- drama, controversy, record-breaking goals, and unforgettable individual displays. As the dust settles, fans across the continent are celebrating the best performers of the competition.

Champions Senegal triumph in controversial final

Senegal clinched their second AFCON title, following a 1-0 extra-time victory over Morocco in a final marred by controversy and chaos.

Senegal's victory was sealed by a stunning strike from Pape Gueye, with hosts Morocco left to rue a missed penalty and a spirited campaign that fell just short.

Major Individual Awards

Player of the Tournament (Golden Ball): Sadio Mané -- Senegal

Senegal's talisman Sadio Mané was a standout figure throughout AFCON 2025. His leadership, crucial contributions, and consistent performances saw him named Player of the Tournament.

Best Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou -- Morocco

Moroccan shot-stopper Yassine Bounou, popularly known as Bono, claimed the Best Goalkeeper award for his outstanding performances during both the AFCON tournament.

Golden Boot (Top Scorer): Brahim Díaz -- Morocco

Even though Morocco fell agonizingly short in the final, Brahim Díaz finished the tournament as top scorer (Golden Boot winner). Díaz scored five goals, making history as the first player in AFCON history to score in five consecutive matches in one tournament.

Fair Play Award: Morocco

Morocco was honoured with the Fair Play Award for their sportsmanship, respect for opponents, and adherence to the rules throughout the competition.