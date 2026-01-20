East Africa: Tanzania Embarks On Large-Scale Production of Pharmaceutical, Medical Equipment

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government has begun implementing its agenda to establish and strengthen pharmaceutical and medical devices manufacturing industries in the country, to ensure large-scale production by local manufacturers, a move expected to boost the health sector and the national economy at large.

The announcement was made today, January 19, 2026, in Dar es Salaam by the Minister of Health, Mohamed Mchengerwa, during a meeting of pharmaceutical and medical devices investors from within and outside the country. He noted that the government has already taken several steps to ensure the successful implementation of the agenda.

Among the measures taken is the construction of specialized pharmaceutical manufacturing centers in Mloganzila and Kibaha areas in the Coast Region. The Minister explained that, to complete the implementation of the initiative, the government has invested USD 10 million in the purchase and upgrading of laboratory infrastructure for drug production at these centers.

According to Minister Mchengerwa, the investment will help reduce the time required to access markets for pharmaceutical products and assist manufacturers in meeting legal requirements and international standards, including guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO).

He added that the centers will bring together pharmaceutical and medical devices manufacturers, sector regulators, researchers, and essential transportation infrastructure, a move expected to enhance coordination and efficiency in production.

Furthermore, Minister Mchengerwa said that the presence of these centers has contributed to improved quality standards for medicines and medical devices while reducing production costs, thereby increasing the availability of these products to the public.