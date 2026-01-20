Tanzania: Dr Samia Hails President Museveni's Re-Election

19 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dodoma — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has congratulated Uganda's Yoweri Museveni for his re-election.

Extending her congratulatory message through her social platforms, President Samia noted that Museveni's re-election represents the confidence and trust the people of the Republic of Uganda have in his leadership and vision.

Additionally, she said that her government looks forward to continuing to work with the President-elect in deepening the fraternal and historical bond between the two countries.

"On behalf of the Government and the People of the United Republic of Tanzania, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency, President-elect Yoweri Museveni on your re-election. Your victory represents the confidence and trust the people of the Republic of Uganda have in your leadership and vision.

I am looking forward to continuing working with you in deepening the fraternal and historical bond between our two countries, for the benefit of all our citizens," President Samia wrote.

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni (80), was re-elected to a seventh term on Saturday.

Museveni won with 71.65 percent of the vote after defeating his main challenger, 43-year-old Bobi Wine, who received 24.72 percent of the vote, according to the official results.

