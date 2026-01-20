East Africa: MV Temesa Temporarily Halts Its Lake Victoria Ferry Services

19 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Mwanza — The Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (TEMESA) has announced the temporary suspension of the MV TEMESA ferry, which provides passenger transport services between Ilunda in Sengerema District and Luchelele in Nyamagana District.

A statement issued by the Agency on Monday noted that the suspension is due to a net entanglement incident that caused damage to the ferry's operational systems, which occurred on January 17, 2026, at around 9:00 AM.

Additionally, the agency stated that currently technicians are on-site carrying out technical repairs to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and ensure the ferry returns to providing safe services to the public.

Furthermore, TEMESA reminded fishermen, especially those setting nets near ferry routes, to avoid doing so immediately, noting that such actions can cause serious damage to ferry infrastructure, endanger the safety of passengers and their property, and result in losses to both the government and the public.

"The management of TEMESA apologizes to all passengers and transport stakeholders for the inconvenience caused and promises to provide updates once the situation has been resolved," the statement read.

