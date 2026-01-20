Tanzanian Envoys Seek Rwandan Experience in Combating Domestic Violence

Kigali — A delegation from the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children in Zanzibar, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO-RALG), and the World Bank is visiting Rwanda to study participatory approaches used by communities in that country at the family level to combat violence.

The delegation led by the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Abeida Rashid, met and introduced themselves to the Tanzanian Embassy in Rwanda, was received by Tanzania's Ambassador to Rwanda, Dr Habibu Kambanga.

Others accompanying the delegation include the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Felister Mdemu, Director of the Department of Gender Development, Badru Abdunuru, the Director of Policy and Planning, Victor Nkya, and coordinators of the PAMOJA Project from the respective ministries.

Recently, the Tanga Regional Police Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Almachius Muchunguzi, raised alarm over recent incidents of extreme violence against children in the region, warning that domestic violence and vigilante justice continue to pose serious threats to minors.

SACP Muchunguzi said police investigations into recent cases reveal a disturbing pattern of violence, often perpetrated by adults known to the children or within their immediate communities.

In efforts to curb the act, he said that police have intensified patrols and surveillance in residential areas, public spaces and places where children frequently gather, as part of efforts to prevent crimes and respond promptly to reports.

However, the police commander stressed that effective child protection requires active cooperation from parents, guardians and the wider community.