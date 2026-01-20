Tanzania: Aweso Graces the Signing of the Tanzania-AFD Water Project

19 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Morogoro — THE Minister for Water, Jumaa Aweso, Morogoro Regional Commissioner Adam Malima, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water, Engineer Mwajuma Waziri, have witnessed the signing ceremony of a contract for the implementation of a clean water project valued at approximately 81.41bn/-.

The event was held in the Morogoro Municipal Council and was also attended by the municipality's residents.

The project, which focuses on water treatment and distribution, is being implemented through a partnership between the Tanzanian government and the French Development Agency (AFD), to improve access to clean and safe water for residents of Morogoro Municipality.

The project forms part of a larger clean water supply and sanitation improvement programme worth approximately 200bn/-, being implemented by the Morogoro Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (MORUWASA), intending to enhance service delivery and improve overall public health.

