Tanzania Affirms Determination to Co-Host Epic Afcon Finals

Rabat — Tanzania has affirmed its determination to cooperate with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in implementing various football development plans including organizing different competitions.

The affirmation was made by the minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda in a meeting with CAF's President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, in Rabat, Morocco, where he handed over a letter from the President of Samia Suluhu Hassan to Motsepe.

Speaking at the meeting where he was accompanied by the Ministry's Permanent Secretary and the Government's Chief Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa, Makonda said that Tanzania has made significant progress in preparations to co-host AFCON 2027 alongside Kenya and Uganda and is committed to showing a marked improvement compared to previous tournaments.

Additionally, the minister requested CAF's President to strategically consider Tanzania so that government-planned initiatives can achieve the anticipated major successes.

The President of CAF, Dr Motsepe, thanked President Samia for writing to him and for her message of commitment to cooperate with CAF while assuring that CAF is ready to work hand-in-hand with Tanzania to achieve substantial football development.