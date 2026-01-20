Tanzania: Tourism Ministry Presents 16 Tasks Heading to the 2nd Parliamentary Session

19 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — The Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, has presented an implementation report on the duties of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Lands, Natural Resources and Tourism.

The presentation was made a few days ahead of the opening of the Second Session of the 13th Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The meeting was held today, 19 January 2026, in Dodoma, during which a total of 16 implementation reports from the ministry and its institutions are expected to be presented and discussed.

The committee is chaired by its Chairperson, Thimotheo Mnzava.

The objective of the meeting is to review and assess the implementation of the ministry's responsibilities, as well as to receive feedback and guidance from the committee aimed at improving performance and service delivery to the public within the sector.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Hamad Chande, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Hassan Abbasi, Deputy Permanent Secretary Nkoba Mabula, along with the ministry's management, heads of institutions, and training colleges under the ministry.

