Tanzania: Access Bank Tanzania Tops Market Expansion Award

Dar es Salaam — Access Bank Tanzania Limited has been recognised as the Best Bank for Acquisition Integration Excellence & Market Expansion Tanzania at the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, highlighting its effective strategic growth, strong operational performance and successful market development initiatives.

This award underscores the bank's leadership in integrating acquisitions smoothly while expanding its presence in the Tanzanian financial sector.

The award, presented by Boston Brand Research & Media, recognises Access Bank Tanzania's outstanding performance in successfully integrating acquisitions while driving sustainable market expansion.

This achievement underscores Access Bank Tanzania's ability to deliver seamless transitions, enhance operational efficiency, and create long-term value for customers, stakeholders, and the broader financial ecosystem.

Speaking on the recognition, Imani John, CEO of Access Bank Tanzania, said that they are honored to receive this recognition, which reflects the collective hard work, discipline, and collaboration of our people.

Successfully integrating major acquisitions while expanding our footprint has required continuous learning and a strong sense of shared purpose.

I extend my sincere appreciation to our customers, regulators, shareholders, Board members, and the entire Access Bank Tanzania team for their trust and continued support. We remain firmly focused on serving the market responsibly and building a resilient institution that delivers long-term value for Tanzania."

The Global Brand Frontier Awards celebrate organizations demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and excellence across industries worldwide.

This recognition highlights Access Bank Tanzania's growing influence in the financial sector and its commitment to building a resilient, inclusive, and forward-looking banking institution.

The Bank continues to focus on expanding its footprint, enhancing service delivery, and leveraging innovation to meet the evolving needs of individuals, businesses, and communities across Tanzania.

A subsidiary of Access Bank Group, Access Bank Tanzania is a full-service commercial bank licensed by the Bank of Tanzania and dedicated to driving inclusive growth nationwide.

With branches in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Arusha, and Dodoma, supported by 936 Access Wakala agents and 98 BancEasy outlets, the Bank provides convenient and secure banking services to individuals, SMEs, and corporates.

Formerly BancABC Tanzania, the Bank joined the Access Bank Group in 2024, becoming part of one of Africa's largest financial institutions with a presence in 24 countries across three continents, over 700 service outlets, and a customer base exceeding 63 million.

Leveraging the Group's pan-African scale, technology, and strong governance, Access Bank Tanzania offers world-class digital and traditional banking solutions--from personal and business banking to corporate and investment services--while promoting financial inclusion and empowering customers in underserved communities.

Aligned with the Access Bank Group's broader sustainability agenda, Access Bank Tanzania integrates responsible and ethical practices across its operations.

The Bank is committed to fostering economic development that is not only profitable but also socially impactful and environmentally responsible.