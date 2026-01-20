Tanzanian Ministers Commit to Using New Technologies to Manage the Water Sector

Dar es Salaam — MINISTERS for Water in both Tanzania Mainland and the Isles have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the management of the water sector in the country.

The agreement was met in a discussion between the mainland minister, Jumaa Aweso, and the Zanzibar Minister for Water, Energy and Minerals, Nadir Abdullatif Al-Wardy in Dar es Salaam, where they agreed to include the use of new technologies for water management and coordination.

The joint session brought together water sector leaders from Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar following visits to various water projects.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Aweso said that the just-established cooperation will be sustained.

Moreover, he emphasized on adapting to change in the sector by making good use of technology for a visible transformation in the water sector.

"We must accept change. Technology must be used to bring transformation to the water sector, including prepaid meters, which we have already started implementing to eliminate inflated billing and instill discipline in water use. We must embrace technology to drive reforms in the country's water sector," he said.

Additionally, Mr Aweso stated that the installation of prepaid water meters has already begun, alongside the use of technologies for desalination, following the identification of many areas facing challenges of high salinity in groundwater sources.