Tanzania: Zanzibar Thanks Saudi Arabia for Supporting the Hajj Fund

19 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Aveline Kitomari

Zanzibar — The President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi has thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for continuing to maintain and strengthen the brotherly and strategic cooperation between the two countries, noting that the cooperation is built on the principles of mutual respect, solidarity, and common interests.

President Mwinyi made this statement today, January 19, 2026, at the State House in Zanzibar, during a meeting with the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, who was accompanied by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Tanzania, Yahya bin Ahmed Okeish.

During the talks, President Mwinyi requested the Saudi Arabian government to continue supporting the Zanzibar Hajj Fund to strengthen the preparations and environment for Zanzibar pilgrims, as well as to develop cooperation in Islamic education by increasing educational opportunities for Zanzibar students in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, he has advised Saudi Arabia to explore the possibility of increasing flights between Saudi Arabia and Zanzibar, particularly during the Hajj period.

For his part, Hon. Al-Rabiah has commended Zanzibar for its infrastructure reforms, including airports and roads, noting that this step has stimulated an increase in tourists and economic growth, and has assured Zanzibar of continuing to strengthen cooperation in various fields.

