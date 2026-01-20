Tanzania: 1,900 Malawians Seek Specialized Medical Treatment in Tanzanian Hospitals

Dodoma — The Malawian Minister for Health, Madalitso Baloyi, said her country is exploring a partnership with Tanzania to allow Malawian patients access to affordable, specialised medical care closer to home, instead of travelling to countries like India.

Speaking during a visit to Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Tanzania, the Minister said that currently, around 1,900 Malawians are waiting for medical referrals abroad, placing a heavy financial burden on both the government and families.

According to Ms Baloyi, the proposed collaboration would focus on referring patients to Tanzania's Benjamin Mkapa Hospital as well as training Malawian health workers, joint research, and sharing medical expertise.

She said discussions are ongoing and expressed optimism that Tanzania's expanding healthcare sector could help address Malawi's pressing medical needs.

Tanzania's Health Minister, Mohammed Mchengerwa also welcomed the initiative, describing it as mutually beneficial and sustainable.

If finalised, the partnership could significantly improve access to specialised healthcare for thousands of Malawians.