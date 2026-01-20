South Africa: Two Houses of Parliament Hold First 2026 Joint Programming Committee Meeting to Plan 2026 Parliamentary Programme

press release

The two Houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), will convene a virtual Joint Programming Committee (JPC) meeting tomorrow, to plan and coordinate Parliament's programme of work for the 2026 parliamentary year.

The JPC plays a critical coordination role between the two Houses, ensuring alignment on the legislative, oversight and public participation programme of Parliament. The meeting will consider strategic priorities, key legislative milestones, oversight focus areas, and the parliamentary calendar for 2026.

The outcomes of the meeting will inform the scheduling of plenary sittings, committee work and joint activities, and will support Parliament's constitutional mandate to pass legislation, exercise oversight over the Executive, and facilitate meaningful public involvement in its processes.

DETAILS OF THE MEETING

Date: Tuesday, 20 January 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: Virtual Platform

Important to note:

