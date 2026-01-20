Sudan's Ambassador to Germany Meets President of Poland

19 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Warsaw, Jan. 19, 2026 (SUNA) - The Ambassador of Sudan to Germany, accredited as non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Poland, Ilham Ibrahim Mohamed Ahmed, met with President of Poland, Mr. Karol Nawrocki, at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on Thursday, January 15, 2026. The meeting took place during the annual reception hosted by Polish President for the heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Poland on the occasion of the New Year.

Ambassador Ilham conveyed the greetings and congratulations of His Excellency President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, to the Polish President on this occasion. The Ambassador expressed her hope for Poland's support of the "Government of Hope" peace initiative, presented by the Prime Minister, Professor Kamil Al-Tayib Idris, to the Security Council. She also thanked Poland for the existing cooperation and the humanitarian support provided by the Polish government.

For his part, the Polish President expressed his country's continued support for Sudan and his wishes for peace and stability to prevail in the country.

