East Africa: Sudan, Poland Explore Expanded Agricultural Cooperation

Warsaw, Jan. 19, 2026 (SUNA) - The Ambassador of Sudan to Poland, Ilham Ibrahim Mohamed Ahmed, met Polish Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adam Nowak on January 16 to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in agriculture and rural development.

The talks focused on activating existing cooperation frameworks and unlocking investment opportunities, particularly in agricultural research, seed and input production, fertilizers, machinery, training, and food industries. The Ambassador highlighted Sudan's vast agricultural and livestock potential and called for Polish investment in rural production areas to boost output, create jobs, and reduce post-harvest losses.

Deputy Minister Nowak welcomed the proposals, confirming Poland's readiness for long-term cooperation through its ministries, research institutes, and training programs, and encouraging Polish companies to invest in Sudan. He also expressed interest in expanding Polish exports of agricultural and food products, including dairy.

The meeting builds on existing memoranda of understanding between the two countries, with both sides signaling strong intent to move from limited cooperation to concrete, practical partnerships, positioning Sudan as a gateway to wider regional markets.