Sudan: Khartoum State Strategy Chief Commends Ambitious, Practical 2026 Environment Plan

- Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Strategy and Information in Khartoum State Dr. Essam Boutros has commended the 2026 strategic plan of the Higher Council for Environment, describing it as ambitious, realistic, flexible, and aligned with clear performance indicators.

Dr. Boutros made the remarks while addressing a meeting held on Monday to review the Council's 2026 plan, projects, ongoing tasks, operational programs, and policies. The meeting marks the launch of planning for the recovery and reconstruction phase and was attended by the Secretary-General for Local Government, the Director of Unified Collection, and heads of specialized departments at the Supreme Council for Strategy and Information.

For her part, Secretary-General of the Higher Council for Environment, Urban and Rural Promotion in Khartoum State Ms. Ghada Hussein Al-Awad presented the Council's strategic projects, led by the rehabilitation of laboratories for monitoring water, air, and soil pollutants, reviving the green belt project, and expanding urban and rural afforestation to increase green spaces and offset losses from illegal logging.

She also underscored the need for a comprehensive post-war environmental assessment of Khartoum State, the rollout of community environmental awareness initiatives, and the rehabilitation of the information center to establish a digital environmental database--key pillars of the Council's vision for environmental recovery.