Sudan: Minister of Infrastructure Underscores Al-Nilein University's Role in Scientific Advancement Mo

- Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Seif Al-Nasr Haroun lauded Al-Nilein University's leading role in keeping pace with scientific and technical progress, praising its swift rehabilitation of facilities damaged during the Rapid Support Forces militia rebellion. He reaffirmed the ministry's readiness to cooperate fully to enable the university to carry out its mission.

The remarks came during a meeting at Al-Nilein University with the Dean of the Faculty of Economic and Social Studies and representative of the University Vice-Chancellor Khalid Hamid, who welcomed the visit as a strong signal amid institutions' return to Khartoum. He noted the university's continuity during the conflict through electronic academic support that maintained direct student-faculty communication.

Minister Haroun also attended the graduation of the "Effective Administrative Leadership in Emergency Conditions" course, organized by the African Centre for Governance, Peace and Transformation Studies in cooperation with the National Authority for Roads and Bridges and hosted by Al-Nilein University.

The Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Human Development and Labour Dhu-El-Fiqar Ali Mohamed commended capacity-building efforts, while African Centre Director-General Mahmoud Zain Al-Abideen Mahmoud confirmed the Centre's ongoing training mandate. National Authority representative Chief Engineer Yousif Fazzari said additional training courses across sectors are planned in the coming period.