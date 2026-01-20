Sudan: Small Projects Committee Directs Support for Youth and Children's Palace

19 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Small Projects Committee, operating under the Higher Committee for Preparing the Environment for the Return to Khartoum State, discussed on Sunday measures to support the return and stabilization phase in the national capital, with a particular focus on youth empowerment and the revitalization of youth institutions.

Minister of Youth and Sports Professor Ahmed Adam briefed the meeting on the directives of the Small Projects Programme, underscoring its role in economically empowering young people and supporting youth institutions, notably the Youth and Children's Palace, to enable it to resume and expand its activities during the forthcoming phase.

The committee directed that the Youth and Children's Palace receive support through the Small Projects Program, with the aim of enhancing the sustainability of its activities, creating an attractive environment for youth and children, and contributing to reconstruction efforts and the strengthening of social cohesion in Khartoum State.

The meeting further stressed the importance of coordination among relevant bodies to ensure the program's effective implementation and to align youth-focused projects with the priorities of the current phase, in order to promote stability and sustainable development.

