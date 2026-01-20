Sudan: Half a Ton of Drugs Seized in Major Red Sea Anti-Smuggling Operation

- Red Sea State Anti-Smuggling Forces have seized nearly half a ton of narcotics following an intense pursuit, in one of the largest drug busts recorded in the state in recent years.

The seizure was inspected by the Wali (Governor) of Red Sea State, Lt. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Noor, alongside the State Security Committee and senior customs and police officials. The operation was carried out based on precise intelligence and sustained surveillance.

Authorities confiscated 384 kilograms of crystal meth ("ice"), 27 kilograms of heroin, 42 bags of liquid narcotics, and 15 bags of khat during an operation in the southern part of the state, conducted in coordination with the General Intelligence Service.

Wali Noor praised the Anti-Smuggling Forces for their successive qualitative achievements, underscoring their professionalism and high morale in combating drug trafficking.

Director General of Customs Forces, Lt. Gen. (Police) Salah Ahmed Ibrahim, said the operation reflects strong readiness and vigilance in safeguarding society and the national economy, reaffirming continued efforts against smuggling and cross-border crime.

Assistant Director General for Anti-Smuggling, Major General (Police) Amir Zein Al-Abideen, warned of the severe social and economic impact of drugs and confirmed that anti-smuggling forces remain fully committed to protecting national resources amid current security challenges.