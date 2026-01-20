Sudanese Red Crescent Welcomes Turkish Delegation, Hails Ongoing Support

19 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The President of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, Dr. Abdulrahman Bilal Al-A'id, and Secretary-General Ahmed Al-Tayib Suleiman met today at the Society's Port Sudan headquarters with a delegation from the Turkish Red Crescent, led by Secretary-General Mr. Ramadan Sigl and Director-General Mr. Bert Dzhok.

Dr. Al-A'id expressed gratitude for Turkey's continuous support, highlighting aid delivered through the Turkish Red Crescent's humanitarian relief ships. Suleiman praised Turkey's government, people, and Red Crescent for their efforts in assisting those displaced by the war, calling their cooperation a model for national societies.

The Secretary-General Ahmed Al-Tayib Suleiman also detailed that the latest relief shipment totals 2,500 tons, with around 862 tons designated for the Sudanese Red Crescent, which will distribute the aid nationwide. Suleiman extended sincere thanks to the Turkish government, Turkish AFAD, and all supporting organizations for their sustained humanitarian efforts.

Mr. Sigl reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to providing essential aid to improve Sudan's humanitarian situation, while Mr. Dzhok emphasized that supporting Sudan remains a Turkish priority, noting that this is the sixth relief ship sent in coordination with the Sudanese Red Crescent.

