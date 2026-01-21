Kenya: Kisumu Installs First Traffic Lights On Major Roundabouts Along Jomo Kenyatta Highway

Kisumu — Kisumu City has marked a major milestone in urban transport management with the installation of its first-ever traffic lights along Jomo Kenyatta Highway.

The new traffic lights have been mounted on three busy roundabouts, a move aimed at easing congestion, improving road safety, and modernising traffic control in the lakeside city.

City officials say the initiative is part of broader efforts to upgrade Kisumu's road infrastructure as traffic volumes continue to rise due to urban growth and increased economic activity.

The roundabouts affected along Jomo Kenyatta Highway are among the busiest in Kisumu, often experiencing heavy traffic during peak hours. Until now, traffic movement at these junctions relied largely on driver judgment and occasional police intervention.

Authorities believe the introduction of traffic lights will reduce traffic congestion, minimise accidents at roundabouts, improve pedestrian safety and enhance order and efficiency on the roads.

Motorists and pedestrians welcomed the development, with many expressing optimism that the lights will bring relief from frequent traffic jams and confusion at the junctions.

Urban planners describe the project as a significant step towards transforming Kisumu into a smart and modern city.

The traffic lights are expected to be integrated into a wider traffic management system in the future, potentially including surveillance cameras and real-time traffic monitoring.

"This is long overdue. Kisumu is growing, and our traffic systems must grow with it," said one commuter along Jomo Kenyatta Highway.

Authorities have urged road users to familiarize themselves with the new system and adhere to traffic rules to ensure smooth implementation.

Traffic police officers will be deployed during the initial phase to guide motorists and prevent violations.

The installation of traffic lights reflects Kisumu County's commitment to improving urban mobility, road safety, and the overall quality of life for residents.