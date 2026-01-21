Uganda: Judiciary Charts New Course With Sixth Strategic Plan, Aiming for Efficiency and Accessibility

21 January 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The Acting Chief Justice, Dr. Flavian Zeija, has chaired a pivotal meeting of the Planning, Development and Finance Committee to deliberate on the Draft Judiciary Sixth Strategic Plan for 2025/2026-2029/2030.

Held at the Court of Appeal Conference Hall in Kampala, the meeting focused on aligning the Judiciary with Uganda's National Transformation Agenda, Vision 2040, and global frameworks.

"The strategic plan represents a shared commitment to building an independent, efficient, effective, and accessible justice system," Dr. Zeija said, emphasizing collective responsibility in steering institutional reform.

The draft plan, crafted after extensive consultations and analysis, aims to address emerging realities, including economic measures, climate vulnerabilities, and regional integration.

Dr. Zeija urged members to provide constructive input, ensuring the plan is realistic and responsive to court users' needs.

"As we deliberate, let us remain firmly anchored in our constitutional mandate and the lived realities of court users. Our goal is not merely to produce a document, but to forge a clear action roadmap," he said.

Key discussions included securing Judiciary land in Gulu and Arua, constructing institutional housing for staff, and addressing ICT challenges, such as the absence of the Court Case Administration System in some Magistrates' Courts.

