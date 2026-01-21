South Africa: Social Media Plea Sparks Nationwide Support for Fire-Hit Farmers

When one farmer called for help, the country banded together, and the fire-stricken regions of the Eastern Cape were overwhelmed by the help from across SA thanks to one farmer's initiative.

While farmers in Kouga are left to pick up the pieces after devastating wildfires destroyed homes, structures and kilometres of grazing, one neighbour's call for help on social media has led to an outpouring of support from across the country.

More than R1-million worth of animal feed has made its way to Hankey over the past two weeks as supermarket groups and road freight companies volunteer their trucks to transport bales of donated lucerne to the fire-ravaged region.

But Werner Heyns, the general manager at Pabala Private Nature Reserve, refuses to take credit for the 150 farmers who have benefitted from the donations, saying the flood of donations was down to one simple reason.

"If our farmers fold, our country folds. I think more and more people are realising that simple truth, and they want to help where they can.

"My social media simply gave voice to the plight of our farmers. From there, everyone else put their hands up to offer assistance."

Over the past five years, Heyns has amassed more than 200,000 followers across his social media platforms where he regularly shares motivational and religious content, as well as videos of animals and operations at Pabala.

But two...