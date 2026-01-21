South Africa: Joburg's 188 Hijacked Buildings - Nine Years, Seven Court Orders, Only One Eviction

Weeks of raids on hijacked buildings in the Joburg CBD by city departments and the JMPD followed the murder of DJ Warras, creating the impression that Joburg was finally moving decisively against hijacked buildings. But the numbers tell a different story. The city still has at least 188 hijacked buildings in the inner city, with court orders in place for just seven, and even those remain largely unenforced.

When Joburg Mayor Dada Morero appeared in an October 2025 Facebook video -- orange safety vest on, cracked concrete and smashed windows behind him -- he announced that the city had secured "over 10 court orders" to reclaim hijacked and distressed buildings. He presented these as evidence that the city was "taking back control" of Joburg's most dangerous structures.

Then, following the murder of Warrick Stock, better known as DJ Warras, the city deployed MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku, SAPS, city departments and the JMPD to several buildings over the festive season. The operations included inspections and engagement with building hijackers and occupants.

Videos posted on Facebook show illegal electricity and water connections being cut, dangerously exposed wiring removed, compliance notices issued, identification checks conducted and patrol vehicles positioned outside building entrances.

Yet the reality is there has been no real progress - one eviction in the whole inner city area, no permanent securing of buildings, and no relocation of residents.

Little progress

The city has been making promises for years. After the August 2023 Marshalltown fire that claimed 76 lives, city officials launched what they described as an urgent campaign to address derelict buildings.

A year...