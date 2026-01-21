South Africa: Unfinished Business - What Mbeki and Zuma Say About Truth and Reconciliation Prosecution Delays

20 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Thamm

The Khampepe Inquiry into possible political interference in the NPA's prosecution of apartheid-era crimes has prompted former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma to challenge aspects of victims' arguments.

South Africa in the early and late 1990s was a place consumed not only by simmering violence, but also by an urgent mission to set a course for a new country. Before the ship could leave harbour, however, past atrocities and human rights violations had to be acknowledged.

It was the country's first democratic president, Nelson Mandela, who, in an attempt to calm the heated political transitional temperature, expressed the government's commitment to "national reconciliation" and "nation-building', a position many younger South Africans have criticised and find politically kitsch.

Today, many South Africans view this era as a time of broken promises and betrayed ideals. But those at the centre of this pivotal moment in our history had many balls to juggle.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Here are Mbeki and Zuma's responses, drawn from the Rule 3.3 court documents in the Calata and others vs the South African government and others.

Mbeki's view

Mbeki's argument on TRC cases is centred on Mandela's guiding vision of nation-building and reconciliation in the aftermath of years of violence, struggle and bloodshed.

When tabling the final TRC report in 2003, Mbeki had argued that the state had to balance the need for legal accountability against the imperatives of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.