South Africa: Floods Derail Start of 2026 Classes in Limpopo and Mpumalanga - - Hundreds of Schools Shut

20 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Takudzwa Pongweni

Relentless rains have submerged roads, collapsed bridges and damaged dozens of schools across Limpopo's Vhembe, Mopani, and Sekhukhune districts and Mpumalanga's Bushbuckridge, forcing the closure of more than 400 schools, delaying the academic year for thousands of learners. Damage reports are on the rise and access remains impossible for many, while parents and officials face the daunting task of rebuilding.

Over the past week, large swathes of Limpopo and Mpumalanga have been battered by relentless torrential rains, turning the highly anticipated launch of the 2026 academic year into a logistical nightmare.

Just as thousands of learners were preparing to return to class, the South African Weather Service issued a Level 10 warning for disruptive rain in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, specifically targeting the high-risk zones of Vhembe, Mopani and Bushbuckridge.

The severe weather, which has left roads waterlogged and bridges submerged, compelled the provincial departments of education to make the difficult last-minute decision to suspend schooling in these districts, prioritising the lives of students over the curriculum.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Official assessments paint a grim picture of the destruction, with authorities scrambling to quantify the extent of the infrastructure collapse. Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba confirmed that early audits indicated at least 31 schools had already suffered significant structural damage, ranging from collapsed roofs to flooded classrooms, a figure she warned was likely to rise as accessibility improved.

Consequently, the reopening of about 1,400 schools in the affected Limpopo districts has been put on hold.

Following ongoing assessments, the Limpopo Department of Education provided a grim breakdown of the accessibility crisis:

Mopani East: Ninety-one of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.