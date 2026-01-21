South Africa: Floods Derail Start of 2026 Classes in Limpopo and Mpumalanga - - Hundreds of Schools Shut

Relentless rains have submerged roads, collapsed bridges and damaged dozens of schools across Limpopo's Vhembe, Mopani, and Sekhukhune districts and Mpumalanga's Bushbuckridge, forcing the closure of more than 400 schools, delaying the academic year for thousands of learners. Damage reports are on the rise and access remains impossible for many, while parents and officials face the daunting task of rebuilding.

Over the past week, large swathes of Limpopo and Mpumalanga have been battered by relentless torrential rains, turning the highly anticipated launch of the 2026 academic year into a logistical nightmare.

Just as thousands of learners were preparing to return to class, the South African Weather Service issued a Level 10 warning for disruptive rain in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, specifically targeting the high-risk zones of Vhembe, Mopani and Bushbuckridge.

The severe weather, which has left roads waterlogged and bridges submerged, compelled the provincial departments of education to make the difficult last-minute decision to suspend schooling in these districts, prioritising the lives of students over the curriculum.

Official assessments paint a grim picture of the destruction, with authorities scrambling to quantify the extent of the infrastructure collapse. Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba confirmed that early audits indicated at least 31 schools had already suffered significant structural damage, ranging from collapsed roofs to flooded classrooms, a figure she warned was likely to rise as accessibility improved.

Consequently, the reopening of about 1,400 schools in the affected Limpopo districts has been put on hold.

Following ongoing assessments, the Limpopo Department of Education provided a grim breakdown of the accessibility crisis:

Mopani East: Ninety-one of...