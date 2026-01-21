Africa: The Somaliland Crisis Demands That the AU Break Free From Its Rigid Adherence to Postcolonial Sovereignty

The African Union operates within a framework where sovereignty is treated as a static legal artefact, a 'frozen right' granted irrevocably at the moment of decolonisation, ignoring the functional, governance-filled reality of Somaliland.

The contemporary political landscape of Africa is haunted - not by the spectres of its colonial past, but by a robust, living anomaly: a polity that functions with all the attributes of statehood yet remains a spectral presence in the ledgers of international law.

Somaliland is the most enduring and instructive "ghost in the machine" of the Westphalian system, a de facto state that for more than three decades has performed a quiet, relentless critique of the continent's most sacrosanct norm: the inviolability of colonial borders. Its existence poses a fundamental challenge to the African Union, not as a threat of fragmentation, but as a mirror reflecting a profound institutional and philosophical crisis. This crisis, a disjunction between juridical orthodoxy and empirical political reality, threatens to reduce the AU from a visionary project of collective agency into a curator of a colonial museum, a "sleeping giant" normatively loud yet politically subdued.

The recent communiqué from the chairperson of the African Union Commission, which categorically rejected recognition of Somaliland and reaffirmed an "unwavering commitment" to Somalia's sovereignty, was more than a routine diplomatic missive. It was a performative reassertion of a frozen paradigm. In its declaratory certainty, it bypassed the...