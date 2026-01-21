South Africa: Public Called to Share Ideas for 2026 Budget

The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, has encouraged South Africans to share their suggestions on the 2026 Budget.

The National Budget seeks to maintain a balance between South Africa's fiscal framework, fund the priorities of the seventh administration, while mitigating the funding requirements impact on the poor and the middle-income household.

It aims to strike a balance between growing the economy and supporting the vulnerable amid limited resources.

The Minister will deliver the National Budget Speech on 25 February 2026, where he will outline all the financial, economic and social commitments government will prioritise in its planned expenditure.

People may submit views on government spending priorities; addressing a large budget deficit; stabilising State-owned entity finances; energy and water investments; tax policies; debt sustainability; municipal finances and any other economy-related topics.

"Minister Godongwana looks forward to your contributions," National Treasury said on Tuesday.

Submissions can be sent to National Treasury using this link for Budget Tips: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=jzRFGrQCmk-nqHeG9t0yRTqZ86WzI7JHvRvFVz0vJUhUM1FHWEc0MU1GWjc0RFhHQTNZVEQwM0Y5RS4u&route=shorturl.

The public is advised to keep contributions concise and to the point, not longer than 300 words.