South Africa: Scam Alert - South Africa's Power Utility Eskom Is Not Offering Learnerships to 60,000 Young People in 2026

Scam alert: South Africa's power utility Eskom is not offering learnerships to 60,000 young people in 2026

IN SHORT: Eskom is not offering a learnership and training programme for 60,000 young people via unverified links on social media in 2026. Posts making this claim exhibit clear signs of a scam and do not align with the power utility's advertising of legitimate opportunities.

A post circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp claims that Eskom is offering a "Learnership Applications Training Programme 2026" for young people across South Africa.

Eskom is South Africa's state-owned electricity utility.

The post states that the utility is "looking for 60,000 youths to train and also employ". The job ad promises a monthly stipend of between R6,000 (about US$365) and R10,000 (about $609), as well as free transport, accommodation and meals. It further claims that successful applicants will start working immediately after completing the training.

Users are encouraged to apply via a link and to "Also Share To Others there might Be Someone Who Needs This Opportunity".

But is this opportunity legit? Here's what we found.

Missing details raise red flags

Africa Check has previously debunked similar fake job adverts using Eskom's name and logo. This post uses tactics commonly seen in other employment scams circulating on social media.

First, the application link in the post does not direct users to Eskom's official website. Instead, it leads to a third-party domain, which merely uses Eskom's name to appear legitimate.

When we clicked on the link, our antivirus software immediately flagged the site as a threat under the URL blacklist category. This means the website has been identified as unsafe and blocked to protect users from malicious activity, including phishing, malware and spam. Eskom normally advertises vacancies and learnerships only through its official website and verified communication channels.

Second, the post urges users to "share" the opportunity widely. This is a form of engagement bait, often used to spread scam content quickly across social media platforms.

Furthermore, the advert lacks important information, such as eligibility requirements, programme duration, specific locations, and closing dates. Legitimate learnership adverts typically include these details.

Africa Check found no reports of Eskom launching a mass recruitment drive for 60,000 youth in 2026. If such a large-scale recruitment were happening, Eskom would have announced it on its official channels.

Eskom warns about fake job ads

Eskom has previously warned South Africans about similar fake job and learnership adverts circulating on social media. The utility has stressed that all legitimate job opportunities, internships and learnerships are advertised only on its official website, and not through third-party links or social media posts.

Eskom has also cautioned job seekers to be wary of posts that promise guaranteed employment or ask applicants to submit personal information outside its official recruitment platforms.

Stay safe and avoid scams

Africa Check has published a guide to help job seekers identify fake job and training offers. Scammers often prey on people who are urgently looking for work, making adverts seem quick, easy, and legitimate.

If you come across a suspicious advert, do not click on any links or share personal information with unknown sources.

Always verify opportunities on the official website of the company or organisation mentioned. If the opportunity is not listed there, it's safest to assume the advert is fake.

Still unsure if an opportunity is real? Africa Check investigates suspicious claims. If you spot a questionable job ad, send it to us, and we may investigate it.