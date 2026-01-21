South Africa: Fire Destroys Shacks in Khayelitsha

20 January 2026
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Vincent Lali

Dozens of families affected

A fire destroyed 10 shacks and displaced scores of shack dwellers in Site B, Khayelitsha, on Monday.

The fire was thought to have started when a gas stove was lit in one of the shacks.

Shack dweller Vuyokazi Mananga said other shack dwellers could not douse the fire as there was low pressure in the only tap because the water had been diverted to several shacks.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

There is also a pipe, but without a tap.

"We scooped sand with our washing basins and threw it at the fire, but a strong wind fanned it," said Mananga.

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service, said fire crews had been alerted at 3pm, and the blaze had been extinguished by 6pm. No injuries had been reported.

Community leader Zodwa Mbana said the firefighters had struggled to enter the area as it has no roads.

The shack dwellers "lost everything, including SASSA cards, school reports and IDs" in the fire as they were at work when it broke out, she said.

Ayanda Ngcebetsha, who works as a cleaner, said she lost her three beds, washing machine, stove, microwave, fridge, wardrobes, TVs and clothes. "It took me years to build my shack and buy the furniture. It will take me years to recover from the loss," she said.

City spokesperson for disaster risk management Charlotte Powell said 10 dwellings had been destroyed and 42 people were affected. A request for assistance had been sent to SASSA.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.