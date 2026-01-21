South Africa: Philippi East Massacre - Cops Contradict Each Other On Arrests

Suspects appear to have been taken in for questioning, but not arrested

Western Cape deputy police commissioner for visible policing, Luyanda Damoyi, told reporters on Monday that two suspects had been arrested following the murder of eight people at a shebeen in Philippi East on Saturday morning.

A ninth person, critically injured in the shooting, reportedly died on Tuesday morning.

"We have managed to arrest two people with regard to eight murders in Philippi East in the early hours of this morning," Damoyi told eNCA in Kraaifontein on Monday.

But three SAPS spokespeople have told GroundUp there have been no arrests.

"No arrests yet ... the investigation by serious violent crimes detectives continues," said SAPS spokesperson Novela Potelwa.

Asked about Damoyi's statements, Potelwa said: "I know this was said ... However, a clear distinction must be made between an arrest and questioning an individual."

Asked to confirm that two people had been taken in for questioning, Potelwa did not answer by the time of publication.

Two other police spokespeople - Wesley Twigg and F.C. van Wyk - also confirmed there have been no arrests and said the investigation is ongoing.

Hours after the incident on Saturday, Western Cape police commissioner Tembinkosi Patekile said police had identified the gunmen.

Van Wyk told GroundUp that no identikits or details on the suspects will be released to the public. "Let the police do their work," he said.

Mpumelelo Msindo, uncle of Zweloxolo Mnqayi, who died in Saturday's incident, told GroundUp that family members have not been contacted by police since Saturday.