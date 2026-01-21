Namibia: Missing Girl Still Not Found

21 January 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Kaylee Hulme (12), who was swept away in a river near Oranjemund, has still not been found.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi confirmed on Wednesday that authorities were still searching for her.

Kaylee went missing on 7 January at around 11h00 while swimming in the river.

Her brother was nearby and her father was fishing, when she was suddenly swept away by a strong current.

Volunteers from South Africa have been assisting in the search.

Kaylee's family, who reside in Rosh Pinah, remain hopeful and continue to appeal to the public for assistance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 10111 or report to the nearest police station.

