Namibia: Namra Collects N$61 Billion Towards Revenue Target

21 January 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) collected N$61.06 billion by end December towards its N$88.999 billion revenue target for the 2025/26 financial year.

This is according to data released by the agency.

Namra said domestic taxes accounted for N$41.63 billion of the total, while customs and excise contributed N$19.43 billion, underscoring the continued reliance on internal revenue sources to support the national fiscus.

By comparison, cumulative revenue collections for the 2023/24 financial year stood at N$76.52 billion by March 2024, comprising N$48.72 billion from domestic taxes and N$27.80 billion from customs and excise.

Collections rose further in the 2024/25 financial year, reaching N$88.56 billion by March 2025, with domestic taxes increasing to N$56.49 billion and customs and excise to N$32.06 billion.

NamRA said its workforce stood at 1 507 employees from 12 January.

This includes 1 418 permanent staff, 19 employees on contract or internship, and 67 seconded staff, while recruitment for three positions remained under way.

The tax base also continued to expand, with 1 150 405 taxpayers registered in Namibia by 31 December 2025. Of these, 1 055 978 were active taxpayers, while 633 879 had registered on the ITAS portal over the same period.

The agency said Namibia collected a total of N$275.86 billion in tax revenue over the past four financial years, with collections increasing steadily during the period.

Total tax revenue rose from N$52.96 billion in the 2021/22 financial year to N$88.56 billion in 2024/25.

This reflects improved economic activity, stronger compliance and higher collections from key tax categories, including individual income tax, corporate tax, value added tax (VAT) and international trade receipts.

