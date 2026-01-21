South Africa: Energy Firm Sasol Not 'Looking for 50,000 Youths to Train, Employ' in South Africa As Claimed Online

Energy firm Sasol not 'looking for 50,000 youths to train, employ' in South Africa as claimed online

IN SHORT: A message circulating on social media claims that Sasol is offering learnerships to 50,000 young people in 2026, with monthly stipends of up to R15,000 and guaranteed employment. But this is false. The advert is not legit and shows multiple signs of being a scam.

A message circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp claims that Sasol is recruiting 50,000 youths for a "Learnership Applications Training Programme 2026".

Sasol is an international energy and chemicals company, known for producing fuels and other chemical products.

Part of the message reads: "SASOL LEARNERSHIP APPLICATIONS TRAINING PROGRAMME 2026. SASOL Is Looking For 50,000 Youths To Train And Also employ. Monthly Stipend R6000-15000. Free Transport allowance, Accomodation And Meals."

The viral message encourages users to apply through an external link and urges them to share it with others "who need this opportunity".

Similar posts with the message have been shared widely in job-seeker groups and pages with thousands of followers, many of whom are desperate for employment.

But the advert is not legit. Here's how we know.

Another Sasol learnership scam

Africa Check has previously debunked similar fake learnership and job adverts that use the names of well-known companies, including Sasol, to lure job seekers through misleading social media posts and third-party links.

This version starts with a vague and generic title, "SASOL LEARNERSHIP APPLICATIONS TRAINING PROGRAMME 2026", and includes spelling and grammatical errors that would be unlikely to appear in a legitimate Sasol recruitment advert.

A major red flag is that the post does not link to Sasol's official website, but instead directs users to an external website ending in ".xyz", a domain commonly associated with misleading or entirely fabricated job listings. Sasol normally advertises learnerships and vacancies only through its official website and verified channels.

The advert also leaves out important details that would normally be included in a genuine Sasol learnership announcement. These include the specific learnership programme being offered, minimum entry requirements, reference numbers, a closing date, and clear information about the official application process.

No such learnership programme advertised by Sasol

Africa Check found no evidence that Sasol is recruiting 50,000 learners for 2026.

Sasol lists all genuine learnerships, bursaries and job opportunities on its official careers page, with clear application criteria, programme descriptions and deadlines. This social media advert does not appear on any of Sasol's verified channels.

Sasol has issued a warning to South Africans about fake learnership adverts circulating on social media and WhatsApp. The company has stressed that it does not use WhatsApp for recruitment communication and has urged people not to click on unknown links or provide any personal information.

Don't fall for job and learnership scams

Africa Check has published a guide to help users spot fake job adverts. Scammers often use the names of well-known companies or government departments to make their posts look legitimate. Here are other tips to stay safe:

Be careful with links: Avoid clicking on links that look unusual, end in unfamiliar domain names such as ".xyz", or are not linked to the organisation's official website.

Avoid clicking on links that look unusual, end in unfamiliar domain names such as ".xyz", or are not linked to the organisation's official website. Look for red flags in the wording: Fake adverts often contain spelling mistakes, vague descriptions or unrealistic promises.

Fake adverts often contain spelling mistakes, vague descriptions or unrealistic promises. Keep your personal information secure: Never share your identity number, banking details, CV or copies of personal documents through random websites, emails or WhatsApp messages.

Never share your identity number, banking details, CV or copies of personal documents through random websites, emails or WhatsApp messages. Verify with official sources : Always check the company's official careers page or verified social media accounts. If the opportunity is not listed there, it is almost certainly fake.

: Always check the company's official careers page or verified social media accounts. If the opportunity is not listed there, it is almost certainly fake. Don't fall for pressure tactics: Scammers often create urgency by using phrases like "apply now", "limited spaces" or "share with others" to push people into acting quickly.

Still unsure if a job ad is genuine? Send it to us and we may take a look.