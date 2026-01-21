Kenya: ODM Factionalism - Moses Kuria Cautions Against Quick Takeovers

Nairobi — Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has cautioned politicians against what he termed as a rushed attempt to take over Raila Odinga's political constituency and control the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), warning that the party's support base is too complex and deeply rooted to be easily redirected.

In a statement reflecting on his relationship with the former Prime Minister, Kuria said he spent long hours with Odinga during the last three years of his life, engaging in what he described as intense and analytical political discussions.

"I spent long hours with Baba in his last three years on earth, and our discussions were very intense and analytical, a discussion of deep thinkers as Baba would describe it to those around like Junet Mohamed," Kuria said.

He added that many of those engagements are documented in his forthcoming autobiography, but stressed that Odinga was fully aware of the delicate nature of his political base and handled it with extreme caution.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Most of those moments are captured in my autobiography that is coming out soon, but one thing I can say is that Baba knew his political constituency was very complicated and he approached it with utmost care," he said.

According to Kuria, Odinga understood that ODM's ideological foundation was strongly liberal and unpredictable, capable of turning against any leader, including himself, if mishandled.

"He knew the ODM DNA was soaked with ultra-liberal juices which could turn against even him if he were to get cavalier in his approach," Kuria said.

He warned that attempts by political actors to rapidly reshape or inherit Odinga's support base could backfire.

"I can only pity those who are trying to alter the DNA of Baba's constituency like it's some sort of instant coffee, because there will be crying and gnashing of teeth," he said.

Kuria's remarks come amid growing speculation over succession battles within ODM and competition among senior politicians seeking to position themselves as inheritors of Odinga's vast political following, particularly in the wake of shifting alliances ahead of the next general elections.

On Sunday, the ODM party held two parallel county delegates consultative fora as it concluded its tour of the Western region under the "Linda Ground" operation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One meeting was organised by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa at Golf Hotel, while a second meeting, organised by Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera who also claims to be the county chairman was held at Emabole Primary School in Butere Sub-County.

ODM party leader Oburu attended both meetings to emphasize the importance of each faction.

On Wednesday, January 14, the United Democratic Alliance National Executive Committee formally mandated party leader President William Ruto to initiate structured coalition negotiations with ODM ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The move signals UDA's resolve to formalise and strengthen the parties' growing political partnership amid disquiet within the opposition outfit over whether or not to support Ruto's re-election bid.