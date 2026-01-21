Ethiopia: Tourists Thrilled By Ethiopia's Rich Heritage, Hospitality

Addis Ababa — French and German tourists have appreciated the welcoming people of Ethiopia and the captivating heritage and beauty of the country.

Ethiopia continues to charm visitors with its unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty, making it an increasingly popular choice among foreign tourists.

One of the tourists from France, Roulfen-Forest Jason, described his 20-day journey through Ethiopia as a visit filled with warm hospitality and delight.

Beginning his expedition in the bustling capital of Addis Ababa, Jason traveled through various regions, including the Amhara and Tigray regions, as well as the striking Danakil Depression in Afar, before returning to Addis to partake in the Timket festival (Ethiopian Epiphany).

"I was struck by how welcoming everyone is," Jason said. "When we arrived in Addis, people talked to us as if we were friends. The atmosphere is incredible, and no matter where we went, even outside the cities, we felt deeply welcomed."

Recalling his visit to Gondar and Bahirdar, the French tourist highlighted his passion for nature and adventure, stating that "the potential for tourism here is immense. I love trekking and experiencing the diverse wildlife. Every transition to a new region brings a different culture; and it's exhilarating."

Reflecting further on his travels, Jason said, "The landscapes are breathtaking, and the food is delightful. My experiences traveling from Bahir Dar to Gondar were life-changing."

He also described Mekele City as a great place to visit and appreciated the historical richness of Aksum, particularly its royal tombs. "It's remarkable to explore a place with such a profound history."

Highly encouraging travelers to visit Ethiopia, he said "the trekking, the scenery, and the friendly people make Ethiopia a wonderful destination."

The German Ras Sascha said Ethiopia "is a special place to be; and I'm grateful for the opportunity to enjoy Ethiopia".

He reflected on his journey to the northern part of the country, a region known for its significant Christian heritage.

"I was blessed to explore Lalibela, Gondar, and Axum, where I met monks and made lasting friendships. I hope to return one day," he added, underscoring the spiritual connection he feels.

"For those interested in human history, culture, and Christianity, Ethiopia is a rich starting point. Some scientists claim that humanity originated from this region, linking it to Ghion (Abay) River. (This is) a place everyone should know more about."

The French Frere Francois Xavier, who returned to Ethiopia five years after his last visit, noted that "Addis Ababa has transformed significantly. Many new buildings have emerged, and the roads are beautifully finished. The city feels dynamic and hopeful".

He further reminisced about his last visit to Hawassa, where he was captivated by the stunning lakes and diverse wildlife.