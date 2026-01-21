Uganda: Buganda Kingdom Minister Kawuki Calls for Unity and Loyalty to the Kabaka Ahead of Local Govt Polls

As Uganda transitions from recently concluded presidential and parliamentary elections and prepares for upcoming local government polls, the Minister responsible for Local Government, Buganda Affairs Abroad, and the Kabaka's tours, Joseph Kawuki, has urged leaders and citizens in Buganda to embrace unity, reconciliation, and loyalty to the Kingdom.

In a message addressed to the Kabaka's chiefs and the people of Buganda at large, Kawuki emphasized the need for both winners and losers in the electoral process to rise above divisions and place the interests of Buganda first.

Congratulating those who emerged victorious, the minister called on them to reflect deeply on the responsibilities entrusted to them by the electorate.

He urged them to serve diligently, responsibly, and in a manner that upholds the values of Buganda, reminding them not to distance themselves from or turn against the Kabaka.

"We congratulate you upon going through the presidential and parliamentary elections. We celebrate those who emerged victorious and we hope you will serve well," Kawuki said. "We ask you to reflect deeply on the responsibilities entrusted to you so that you may fulfill them properly. We trust that you will not hide from or turn against the Kabaka."

Addressing those who were unsuccessful in the elections, Kawuki encouraged them not to lose hope, noting that leadership is not limited to holding office and that their contribution to society and the Kingdom remains valuable.

The minister further appealed to all stakeholders to live in harmony and to put aside differences that may have arisen during the heated electoral period. He called for forgiveness, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence as Buganda and the country move forward.

"I call upon all of us to live in harmony; those who disagreed should forgive one another, everyone should respect one another's views, and together we must preserve peace and unity," he said.

Kawuki also addressed security personnel, urging them to carry out their duties with professionalism and compassion, particularly during the forthcoming local government elections.

He extended the same call for responsibility to civilians, emphasizing that maintaining peace is a collective obligation.

"To the security personnel, we ask you to carry out your duties with professionalism and compassion, and to those who are not in that category, we also appeal to you to act responsibly," he added.

The minister's message comes at a critical time as the country prepares for local government elections, a process expected to test national cohesion following a highly competitive electoral season.