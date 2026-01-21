Uganda: Police Dismiss Claims of High Death Toll in Wamala Election Protests

Police in the Wamala region have dismissed reports claiming that a large number of people died during demonstrations that followed the conclusion of parliamentary and presidential election activities.

According to the Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, SSP Lameck Kigozi, only three fatalities were recorded during the unrest, contrary to claims circulating on social media and some mainstream platforms suggesting a much higher death toll.

SSP Kigozi said the three deaths occurred in separate incidents in Mityana, Kiboga and Kyankwanzi districts.

He explained that the fatalities were registered amid riots that broke out as supporters reacted to election-related developments.

"We have verified all reports within the Wamala region, and only three deaths were registered," SSP Kigozi said.

"These incidents happened in Mityana, Kiboga and Kyankwanzi during riots linked to election celebrations. Claims that many people died are not accurate."

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths are ongoing, as security agencies continue to assess the overall impact of the demonstrations across the region.

SSP Kigozi urged the public to rely on official communication from the police and other authorised institutions, warning that the spread of unverified information could fuel panic and tension.

"We appeal to members of the public to remain calm and to avoid spreading misinformation," he said, adding that any confirmed developments would be officially communicated.

The Wamala region has in recent weeks experienced heightened political activity, with security agencies maintaining a visible presence to manage crowds and prevent violence following the conclusion of the electoral process.

Police said they remain committed to maintaining law and order and have encouraged communities to resolve grievances through lawful and peaceful means as the country moves beyond the election period.