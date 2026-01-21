Tunisia: Head of State Visits Families of Moknine Flood Victims

Tunis — President of the Republic Kais Saied paid a visit on Tuesday evening to the town of Moknine in the governorate of Monastir, which is mourning the death of four residents following the floods that struck the region.

Upon arrival, the Head of State visited the victims' families to offer his condolences. He later went to the port of Teboulba, where he met the families of several fishermen still missing since last Monday, as well as a large number of citizens gathered at the site.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Saied visited the town of Radès in the governorate of Ben Arous, where he spoke with residents and listened to their concerns regarding basic infrastructure. In Radès Méliane, he inspected the situation of the Meliane wadi, whose water level remains normal despite the heavy rainfall recorded.

The President then headed to Bou Argoub in the governorate of Nabeul, which recorded exceptionally high rainfall totaling 181 mm. There, he reviewed the condition of roads and the rescue and assistance operations provided to citizens.

He also visited the city of Hammamet, where he met with residents and assessed the situation in light of the heavy rainfall recorded over the past 24 hours.